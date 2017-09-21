Saints' Sterling Moore: Limited participant Thursday
Moore (chest) was a limited participant at the Saints' practice Thursday, Herbie Teope of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Practicing even on a limited basis is a fantastic sign for Moore, who was reportedly expected to miss a couple weeks. It's unclear how Thursday's practice affects the 27-year-old's timeline to return, but Friday's practice is likely to be a determining factor for his availability Sunday.
