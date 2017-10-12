Saints' Sterling Moore: No limitations at practice Wednesday
Moore (chest) was a full participant at the Saints' practice Wednesday.
Moore has not played since suffering the pectoral injury Week 2 against the Patriots, but seems fully healthy following the Saints' bye week. The 27-year-old's role on the Saints' defense is difficult to pinpoint following the injury, and it could very well be determined by gameflow, assuming he remains healthy.
