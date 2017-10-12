Play

Moore (chest) was a full participant at the Saints' practice Wednesday.

Moore has not played since suffering the pectoral injury Week 2 against the Patriots, but seems fully healthy following the Saints' bye week. The 27-year-old's role on the Saints' defense is difficult to pinpoint following the injury, and it could very well be determined by gameflow, assuming he remains healthy.

