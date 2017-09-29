Saints' Sterling Moore: Questionable for Week 4
Moore (chest) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Herbie Teope of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Moore was limited in practice all week after missing Week 3 with a chest injury. If he remains sidelined Sunday, Ken Crawley and De'Vante Harris could be in store for added snaps.
