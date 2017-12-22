Saints' Sterling Moore: Re-signs with Saints
Moore re-signed with the Saints on Thursday, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.
Moore is back in the Bayou after being released by the Saints last week. Starting safety Kenny Vaccaro was placed on injured reserve Thursday, leaving a spot open for Moore on the active roster. Moore played rotationally on defense for the Saints in his five games with the team and can be expected to fill a similar role as the team heads into the postseason.
