Saints' Sterling Moore: Returns to New Orleans
The Saints signed Moore to a contract Monday, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Moore was cut by the team in late October, but will return to the squad to bolster its depth in the secondary. Prior to being let go by New Orleans, the 27-year-old only suited up for the Saints' first two games, recording three solo tackles over those contests.
