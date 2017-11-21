The Saints decided to re-sign Moore on Monday, Herbie Teope of The Times-Picayune reports.

Moore was cut by the team toward the end of October. He has been brought back to help bolster the team's secondary depth, as well as provide experience. The 27-year-old only suited up for the first two weeks of the season, and recorded three solo tackles during that time.

