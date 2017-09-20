Saints' Sterling Moore: Suffers pectoral injury Sunday
Moore suffered a pectoral injury Sunday against the Patriots, Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
Moore's status for Sunday's showdown with the Panthers remains up in the air, as the severity of the injury remains relatively unknown. However, more information will be made available once the team releases its practice report on Wednesday afternoon.
