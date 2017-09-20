Play

Moore (pectoral) likely will be out a few weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Moore sustained the pectoral injury against the Patriots on Sunday and played only 32 of 75 defensive snaps. The 27-year-old is unlikely to practice this week or play against the Panthers in Week 3, but he isn't expected to miss much more than a couple weeks.

