Saints' Sterling Moore: Will likely miss a few weeks
Moore (pectoral) likely will be out a few weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Moore sustained the pectoral injury against the Patriots on Sunday and played only 32 of 75 defensive snaps. The 27-year-old is unlikely to practice this week or play against the Panthers in Week 3, but he isn't expected to miss much more than a couple weeks.
