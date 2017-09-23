Play

Moore (chest) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

Moore suffered the chest injury against the Patriots on Sunday and was never more than a limited participant in practice this week. Ken Crawley and De"Vante Harris are slated for increased roles in Week 3 with Marshon Lattimore (concussion) also ruled out.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories