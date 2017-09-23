Saints' Sterling Moore: Will not play Sunday
Moore (chest) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.
Moore suffered the chest injury against the Patriots on Sunday and was never more than a limited participant in practice this week. Ken Crawley and De"Vante Harris are slated for increased roles in Week 3 with Marshon Lattimore (concussion) also ruled out.
More News
-
Saints' Sterling Moore: Limited participant Thursday•
-
Saints' Sterling Moore: Will likely miss a few weeks•
-
Saints' Sterling Moore: Suffers pectoral injury Sunday•
-
Saints' Sterling Moore: Staying in New Orleans•
-
Saints' Sterling Moore: Back in action Week 9•
-
Saints' Sterling Moore: Officially ruled out Sunday•
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Your team hasn't performed the way you hoped it would so far. That's okay, because in Week...
-
Computer Model says: Bench Brees
Proven computer model says bench Drew Brees and start Jared Cook this week
-
What you missed Thursday
Chris Towers breaks down Thursday Night Football, and the rest of the news from a busy day...