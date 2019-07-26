Saints' T.J. Green: Headed to Big Easy
Green signed a contract with the Saints on Thursday, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Green signed with the Seahawks in October last season, but left the team under his own volition before appearing in a single game. The safety previously appeared in 31 games with the Colts across 2016 and 2017, recording 88 tackles and three passes defended.
