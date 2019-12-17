Play

The Saints signed Green to their active roster Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Green had been on the Saints' practice squad prior to getting promoted to their 53-man roster. He will help provide depth in the secondary, as cornerback Johnson Bademosi (foot) was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

