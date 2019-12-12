Saints' T.Y. McGill: Signed by New Orleans
McGill was signed by the Saints on Wednesday, ESPN's Field Yates reports.
McGill appeared briefly in three contests for the Chargers earlier in the season, but he was ultimately waived by the Bolts in in late November. The Saints suddenly lacked depth along their defensive line after being forced to place Marcus Davenport (foot) and Sheldon Rankins (ankle) on IR this week, lending McGill another opportunity to find a new home.
