Saints' Taliese Fuaga: Cleared to play against SF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fuaga (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Fuaga was nursing a knee injury throughout the week, but his ability to practice in a limited capacity Thursday and Friday was enough for him to be cleared to play Sunday. The 2024 first-rounder will start at right tackle while Asim Richards provides depth at the position.
