Saints' Taliese Fuaga: Dealing with high-ankle sprain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Kellen Moore told reporters Monday that Fuaga is considered week-to-week after sustaining a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Rams, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.
The second-year pro from Oregon State is likely to be sidelined for at least the Week 10 matchup against the Panthers following Sunday's high-ankle sprain. If inactive as expected, Asim Richards is likely to operate as the Saints' top right tackle.
