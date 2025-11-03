Head coach Kellen Moore told reporters Monday that Fuaga is considered week-to-week after sustaining a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Rams, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

The second-year pro from Oregon State is likely to be sidelined for at least the Week 10 matchup against the Panthers following Sunday's high-ankle sprain. If inactive as expected, Asim Richards is likely to operate as the Saints' top right tackle.