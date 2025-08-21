Fuaga (knee) didn't practice Thursday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Head coach Kellen Moore said Fuaga got banged up at the end of practice Wednesday, and Fuaga clarified that he had a "little knee thing" come up, per Terrell. The injury is unlikely to impact the starting right tackle's availability for Week 1 against the Cardinals on Sept. 7, but Fuaga may not play in Saturday's preseason finale against the Broncos.