The Saints selected Fuaga in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 14th overall.

The Saints have a desperate need at left tackle and Fuaga doesn't conventionally project as an option there, but be it at guard or right tackle Fuaga should provide immediate and considerable improvement to the Saints offensive line. At 6-foot-6, 324 pounds the former Oregon State star is built like a tank but accesses the second level as quickly as a tight end would. Fuaga clobbers what he gets his hands on and can run down those who attempt to evade him, but with just 33 and 1/8-inch arms he might be a tad better at guard than tackle.