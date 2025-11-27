site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Saints' Taliese Fuaga: Limited Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Fuaga (ankle) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
Fuaga suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 9 and has missed two consecutive games with the injury. The limited practice gives Fuaga a chance to return Sunday against Miami.
