Saints' Taliese Fuaga: Logs full practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fuaga (knee/back) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
The 2024 first-rounder didn't play in the Saints' Week 3 loss to the Seahawks due to knee and back injuries. Fuaga's ability to practice in full Thursday indicates that he should resume his starting role at right tackle for Sunday's game against the Bills.
More News
-
Saints' Taliese Fuaga: Won't play against Seattle•
-
Saints' Taliese Fuaga: Cleared to play against SF•
-
Saints' Taliese Fuaga: Questionable for Week 2•
-
Saints' Taliese Fuaga: Upgrades to limited Thursday•
-
Saints' Taliese Fuaga: Still dealing with knee injury•
-
Saints' Taliese Fuaga: Injures knee Sunday•