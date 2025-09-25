default-cbs-image
Fuaga (knee/back) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

The 2024 first-rounder didn't play in the Saints' Week 3 loss to the Seahawks due to knee and back injuries. Fuaga's ability to practice in full Thursday indicates that he should resume his starting role at right tackle for Sunday's game against the Bills.

