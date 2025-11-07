Saints' Taliese Fuaga: Out for Week 10
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fuaga (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Fuaga was expected to miss the Week 10 divisional matchup after sustaining a high-ankle sprain the game prior, so his absence Sunday comes as no surprise. While he's sidelined, Dillon Radunz or Asim Richards will likely operate as the Saints' top right tackle.
More News
-
Saints' Taliese Fuaga: Dealing with high-ankle sprain•
-
Saints' Taliese Fuaga: Suffers ankle injury Week 9•
-
Saints' Taliese Fuaga: Logs full practice Thursday•
-
Saints' Taliese Fuaga: Won't play against Seattle•
-
Saints' Taliese Fuaga: Cleared to play against SF•
-
Saints' Taliese Fuaga: Questionable for Week 2•