Fuaga (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Fuaga was expected to miss the Week 10 divisional matchup after sustaining a high-ankle sprain the game prior, so his absence Sunday comes as no surprise. While he's sidelined, Dillon Radunz or Asim Richards will likely operate as the Saints' top right tackle.

