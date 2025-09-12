Fuaga (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the 49ers, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The 2024 first-round pick from Oregon State upgraded from a DNP on Wednesday to limited sessions Thursday and Friday, suggesting he's trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's contest. However, if Fuaga is unable to suit up against the 49ers, Asim Richards will likely serve as the Saints' top right tackle.