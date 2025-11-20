Saints' Taliese Fuaga: Sits out practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fuaga (ankle) didn't participate in New Orleans' practice Wednesday.
Fuaga is still dealing with the ankle injury that forced him to miss the Week 10 win over the Panthers. If the 23-year-old is unable to play Sunday versus the Falcons, Asim Richards should get the start at right tackle.
