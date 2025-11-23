site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Saints' Taliese Fuaga: Still out Week 12
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Fuaga (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's tilt against Atlanta.
Fuaga suffered a high ankle sprain Week 9 versus the Rams and will miss his second straight game around the Saints' Week 11 bye. Asim Richards will likely step in to start at right tackle again.
