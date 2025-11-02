Fuaga sustained an ankle injury during the Saints' 34-10 loss to the Rams on Sunday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Fuaga had his ankle evaluated by medical staff on the sidelines before being carted to the locker room. He'll undergo further tests to determine the severity of the injury, but he is in jeopardy of being sidelined for the Saints' Week 10 road tilt against the Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 9. Asim Richards took at right tackle during Sunday's game and would be in line to start if Fuaga misses time.