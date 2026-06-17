Saints' Tanner Brown: Signs with Saints

The Saints signed Brown on Wednesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Brown most recently spent time with the Falcons' practice squad in 2024, but he's now agreed to terms with the Saints. The Oklahoma State product has yet to make an NFL appearance after converting 22 of 23 field-goal attempts and all 42 of his point-after tries across 12 games during his final collegiate season in 2022. He's expected to compete with Charlie Smyth for New Orleans' top kicker spot ahead of the 2026 season.