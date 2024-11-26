Kpassagnon (Achilles) was designated for return from the reserve/PUP list by New Orleans on Tuesday.
Kpassagnon tore his Achilles' tendon during the offseason last spring, but his 21-day practice window is now open. The veteran lineman appeared in all 17 games last season, registering 19 tackles (12 solo), including 3.5 sacks, and two batted passes.
