Kpassagnon recorded six tackles (five solo) including three sacks in Sunday's 24-6 win versus the Giants.

Kpassagnon went into Sunday's game with just half a sack on the entire season, but he tore off three in Week 15, setting a new career high in that category. With Cameron Jordan currently tending to an ankle injury, Kpassagnon could be in line for an expanded role in Week 16.