Kpassagnon is signing a two-year contract with the Saints, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The 2017 second-round pick never developed into much of a pass-rushing threat with the Chiefs, recording only seven sacks in 62 regular-season games despite making 24 starts (including 15 in 2020). Kpassagnon now figures to handle a rotational role in New Orleans, likely working behind Cameron Jordan and Marcus Davenport at defensive end.

