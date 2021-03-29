Kpassagnon is signing a two-year contract with the Saints, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The 2017 second-round pick never developed into much of a pass-rushing threat with the Chiefs, recording only seven sacks in 62 regular-season games despite making 24 starts (including 15 in 2020). Kpassagnon now figures to handle a rotational role in New Orleans, likely working behind Cameron Jordan and Marcus Davenport at defensive end.
