Kpassagnon (Achilles) was placed on the active/PUP list by the Saints on Thursday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

The defensive end tore his Achilles during the offseason. Kpassagnon played in all 17 games for the Saints last season, recording 19 tackles, including 3.5 sacks, and two passes defensed. The eighth-year pro should be in line for another depth role if he's able to return in 2024.