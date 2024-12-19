Kpassagnon (Achilles) was not listed on the Saints' injury report Thursday.

Kpassagnon tore his Achilles in the offseason, which prevented him from playing up to this point in the regular season. He was activated off the reserve/PUP list this past Saturday, and while he wasn't able to play in Week 15 against the Commanders, his absence from Thursday's injury report indicates that he is on track to make his 2024 regular-season debut against the Packers on Monday. Across 17 regular-season games with the Saints in 2023, Kpassagnon registered 19 tackles (12 solo), including 3.5 sacks, and two pass defenses.