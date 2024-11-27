Share Video

Link copied!

John Hendrix of SI.comKpassagnon (Achilles) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, John reports.

Kpassagnon remains on the reserve/PUP list, and this was his first practice since having his 21-day window opened by New Orleans. The veteran defensive lineman tore his Achilles' tendon over the offseason and is still waiting to make his 2024 debut.

More News