John Hendrix of SI.comKpassagnon (Achilles) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, John reports.
Kpassagnon remains on the reserve/PUP list, and this was his first practice since having his 21-day window opened by New Orleans. The veteran defensive lineman tore his Achilles' tendon over the offseason and is still waiting to make his 2024 debut.
