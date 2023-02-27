site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Saints' Tanoh Kpassagnon: Reaches new deal with New Orleans
RotoWire Staff
Feb 27, 2023
11:42 am ET
Saints signed Kpassagnon to a two-year extension Monday, NFL.com reports.
Kpassagnon is now slated to remain with the Saints through the next couple of years following his 28-tackle, two-sack 2022 campaign. The 28-year-old will presumably continue operating as a rotational defensive end behind starters Cameron Jordan and Marcus Davenport this upcoming season.
