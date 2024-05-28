Kpassagnon suffered a torn Achilles at some point during the offseason, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

It's unclear exactly how or when Kpassagnon suffered the injury, but it will certainly impact his ability to be ready when the 2024 season starts. However, according to head coach Dennis Allen, the Villanova product may be able to return at some point during the season, Rod Walker of The Times-Picayune reports.