Play

Stallworth was promoted to the Saints 53-man roster Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Stallworth was waived by the Saints just a few weeks into the season but subsequently cleared waivers and landed back on their practice squad. He will now get another look on their active roster providing depth in the trenches.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories