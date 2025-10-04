The Saints activated Hill (knee) from the reserve/PUP list Saturday, but he remains questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Hill thus is eligible for his first game action since tearing the ACL in his left knee Week 13 of last season after being a limited participant in practice during the entirety of Week 5 prep. On Wednesday, he was spotted working mostly with the Saints quarterbacks but also with the tight ends, so he appears set to handle his usual gadget role in the offense, assuming he's made active about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.