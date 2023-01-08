Hill (back) is active for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Hill experienced a cap on his practice reps Wednesday through Friday due to a back issue and exited Week 18 prep as questionable to suit up Sunday. With his availability now confirmed, he can continue his typical gadget role in the Saints offense, which involves far more work on the ground than any other aspect at this point in his career. In 15 appearances this season, Hill has reeled off 6.1 YPC and seven touchdowns on his 91 rushes, but he's also added a pair of scores as both a passer and receiver.
