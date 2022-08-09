Hill (ribs) is adjusting to more of a tight end role as he rehabs from the lisfranc injury he suffered late last season, Michael Hull of NewOrleansSaints.com reports.

He was still wearing a non-contact jersey during Tuesday's practice as he also recovers from a less serious issue with his ribs that cropped up a little over a week ago. Hill was called on to make four starts at quarterback late last season after Jameis Winston tore his ACL in Week 8, with mixed results. Now that Winston is more than nine months removed from his injury and the team added veteran signal-caller Andy Dalton this offseason, it seems unlikely Hill will need to start under center again in 2022. He's working primarily as a tight end now, which means he'll compete with Adam Trautman to be on the receiving end of passes rather than on the delivering end. It still wouldn't be surprising to see Hill take some wildcat snaps around the goal-line though, making him an interesting bench stash in deeper leagues.