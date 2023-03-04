Hill restructured his contract Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
The move, coupled with a restructuring of linebacker Demario Davis' contract, gives the Saints close to $13 million in cap space. Despite playing in four more games this season, Hill saw almost 100 less offensive snaps than 2021, but he still set a career high in total yards (652), specifically emerging as a dangerous ball carrier to the tune of 6.0 yards per carry (on 96 attempts). The Saints are expected to be in the hunt for one of the top quarterbacks on the open market meaning Hill likely will continue to operate in his super utility role moving forward.