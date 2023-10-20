Hill secured four of five targets for 50 yards and rushed five times for 18 yards and a touchdown in the Saints' 31-24 loss to the Jaguars on Thursday night.

Hill was efficient on his nine touches, and he scored his first rushing touchdown of the campaign on a one-yard run early in the fourth quarter. The 33-year-old has logged multiple carries in all but one game, and his receiving yardage total Thursday was a season high. Hill's boost in involvement as a receiver over the last two games (11-99 line on 13 targets) is certainly encouraging, and he'll have a good matchup in that regard against the Colts in a Week 8 interconference battle on Sunday, Oct. 29.