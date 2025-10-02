Hill (knee) was limited in practice Thursday.

Hill is working his way back from the torn ACL he suffered in his left knee Week 13 of last season, having logged back-to-back capped sessions after the Saints opened his 21-day window to practice after opening the campaign on the reserve/PUP list. At Wednesday's practice, he was spotted working mostly with the quarterbacks but also with the tight ends, according to Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football. Friday's injury report will reveal whether or not Hill has a chance to return to action Sunday against the Giants.