Hill completed both of his pass attempts for eight yards, rushed five times for 18 yards and a touchdown and secured his only target for 19 yards in the Saints' 52-33 win over the Vikings on Friday.

Hill once again played his jack-of-all-trades role with efficacy, recording a rushing touchdown for the second straight game and seventh time this season. Hill also put the ball up for the first time since his starting quarterback stint in place of Drew Brees came to an end Week 14. Hill could potentially see time in all three offensive roles again during a Week 17 road season finale versus the Panthers.