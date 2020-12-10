Hill is expected to once again start at quarterback Week 14 against the Eagles, Jeff Duncan of The Athletic reports.

Hill continues to have a firm hold on the quarterback job while early-season starter Drew Brees (ribs) remains on IR and hasn't participated much in practice. While the situation with Brees could change by the time Week 15 rolls around, it would be exceedingly difficult to bench a player like Hill, especially if he picks up a win Sunday to improve to 4-0 as a starter. According to the report from Duncan, Hill's three-game effort has only helped his case for being the future franchise QB in the eyes of New Orleans brass.