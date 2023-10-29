Hill (chest) is active for Sunday's game in Indianapolis, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

After a week in which he donned a non-contact jersey on the practice field, Hill will attempt to play through the chest injury that's impacting him at the moment as expected, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. With the Saints' top tight end Juwan Johnson (calf) back in action for the first time since Week 3, Hill may be relegated to the snap share (13-to-41 percent) that he earned in the first three games of the campaign, when he turned 16 carries into 91 yards, hauled in two of four targets for eight yards and completed his only pass for eight yards.