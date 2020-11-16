Coach Sean Payton said Monday that he won't name a starting quarterback until the end of the week following news that Drew Brees (ribs) is out 2-to-3 weeks, Katherine Terrell of The Athletic reports.

Jameis Winston came in after Brees exited Sunday's win over the 49ers, and he's the favorite to get the start this Sunday against the Falcons. Nevertheless, both quarterbacks should get work with the first-team offense during the practice week before Payton reveals his final verdict. Even if Winston is named the starter, Hill will be utilized plenty in his typical gadget role and could toss a few more passes than usual because of the circumstances.