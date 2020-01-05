Hill completed his only pass attempt for 50 yards and caught both of his targets for 25 yards and a touchdown in the Saints' 26-20 overtime loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

He also rushed for 50 yards on just four carries. Hill did a bit of everything Sunday and looked to be the more explosive Saints' quarterback on the afternoon. The 50-yard completion was a career-long, the rushing yards led the team and the 125 scrimmage yards were a career-high in Hill's final game of the 2019 season. The third-year BYU product ended his third season in New Orleans with a career-best 445 scrimmage yards and seven total touchdowns. He'll be a restricted free agent in 2020, and there should certainly be an interest in his multi-faceted services.