Hill was carted off the field due to a leg injury during Sunday's game versus the Rams, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.
In the middle of the fourth quarter, Hill took a helmet to his left knee and remained on the turf afterward. The nature of the injury isn't known, but he likely will end Week 13 action with five carries for 10 yards and five catches (on seven targets) for 37 yards.
