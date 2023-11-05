Hill rushed 11 times for 52 yards, caught four of five targets for 13 yards and a touchdown, and completed his only pass attempt for a three-yard touchdown in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Bears.

After being stuffed for a one-yard loss on a 2nd-and-goal run from the 1-yard line, Hill moved from under center to tight end and caught a two-yard touchdown on the next play. The next time the Saints got near the goal line, Hill threw a three-yard touchdown pass to Juwan Johnson. After failing to produce a touchdown through six games, Hill has three rushing touchdowns, one receiving touchdown and one passing touchdown in his last three games. His significant role in the red zone will make Hill an appealing Week 10 fantasy option against Minnesota, especially in formats in which he's eligible at tight end.