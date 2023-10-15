Hill caught seven of eight targets for 49 yards during Sunday's 20-13 loss to Houston. He also rushed once for four yards and completed his lone passing attempt for two yards.

Hill logged his most productive receiving stat line of the season after totaling just four receptions (on six targets) for 16 yards coming into Sunday's loss. The swiss-army-knife tight end also served as a primary piece of New Orleans' receiving game, tying with running back Alvin Kamara and wideout Michael Thomas for the team's second-most targets behind Chris Olave (10). This was likely due in part to the absence of No. 1 tight end Juwan Johnson, who missed his third game in a row due to a calf injury. Fellow tight end Foster Moreau also logged season highs in receptions (four) and targets (four), so Hill's receiving production was likely due largely to the uncharacteristically high 50 passing attempts from quarterback Derek Carr. Expect Hill to continue playing a versatile role as a receiver, rusher and/or passer during the Week 7 contest against Jacksonville on Thursday Night Football.