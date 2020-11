Hill carried the ball five times for 35 yards and caught both his targets for 30 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-23 overtime win over the Bears.

With the Saints' receiving corps extremely short-handed, Hill saw a season high in touches while scoring his second TD of the year, and his first receiving TD. Depending on the health of Michael Thomas (hamstring), Emmanuel Sanders (COVID) and other WRs, Hill could again see a few more plays called for him in Week 9 against the Buccaneers.