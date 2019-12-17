Hill corralled both of his targets for 42 yards and a touchdown, adding one yard on two carries in the Saints' 34-7 win over the Colts on Monday.

Hill caught Drew Brees' final touchdown on the afternoon, bringing in a 28-yard score at the end of the third quarter to put New Orleans up 34-0. The multi-faceted quarterback is always a threat to score when the Saints scheme him the ball, but he can't be relied on for consistent fantasy production due to his low weekly volume.