Hill (foot/left hand) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest against the Giants, Brooke Kirchhofer of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Hill failed to practice at all before sitting out Week 14 versus the Panthers due to a combination of foot and left hand injuries. This time around, he opened the week with back-to-back capped sessions before getting back to all activity Friday, clearing the path for his return to action. Hill thus is slated to take on his usual gadget role in the Saints offense, which has amounted to 90 touches, eight passes, 647 yards (from scrimmage plus through the air) and six touchdowns overall in 12 appearances this season.